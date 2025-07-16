Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

