Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,898 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Amentum by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Amentum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Amentum Trading Down 1.6%

AMTM stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.