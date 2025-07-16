iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.