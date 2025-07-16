BIP Wealth LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

SPSM opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

