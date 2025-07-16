Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2%

CCI opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

