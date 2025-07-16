Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 184,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

