Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

