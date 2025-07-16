First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 584 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

