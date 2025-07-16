Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

