JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 695 ($9.31) to GBX 735 ($9.84) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 623 ($8.34) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 636 ($8.52).
Aviva Stock Up 1.3%
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ian Clark purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of £49,977 ($66,912.57). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
