Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.34% of WD-40 worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
WD-40 Stock Performance
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- What is a support level?
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.