Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.34% of WD-40 worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

