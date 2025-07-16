Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Talen Energy worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Talen Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.65.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. Analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last quarter.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

