New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 148.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

