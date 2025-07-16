Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Posts Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 4.3%

OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.77.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

