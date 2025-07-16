Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Posts Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 4.3%
OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.77.
About Destiny Media Technologies
