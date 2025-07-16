Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $5,902,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

