AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.227. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.9 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of AngioDynamics worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

