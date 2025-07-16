Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:KEI Q2 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

In other Kolibri Global Energy news, Senior Officer Gary Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.50, for a total value of C$52,250.00. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.