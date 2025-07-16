Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trex Q2 Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Friday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Trex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $17,677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trex by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

