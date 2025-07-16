McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $711.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4,559.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,840,000 after buying an additional 418,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

