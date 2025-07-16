GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOVX

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX opened at $0.69 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 511.96% and a negative net margin of 438.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.