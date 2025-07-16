Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $84.91 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 657,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

