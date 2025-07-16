TeliaSonera (TLSNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $20.05 billion for the quarter.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect TeliaSonera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TeliaSonera Trading Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. TeliaSonera has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

TeliaSonera Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

