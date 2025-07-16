B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Plug Power Earnings

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.29. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,182.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 14,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton purchased 650,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.