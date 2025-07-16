Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.51 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.