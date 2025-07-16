Wall Street Zen Upgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get PROS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRO

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $15.11 on Friday. PROS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.01 million, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in PROS by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $23,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,141 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its stake in PROS by 939.7% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 727,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 657,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.