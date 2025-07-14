LRI Investments LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CL stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

