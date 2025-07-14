MQS Management LLC Invests $483,000 in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Transactions at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

