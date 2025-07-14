Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 830 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $145,278,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

