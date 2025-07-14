Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 223,233 Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 42.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 275,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

INVH opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

