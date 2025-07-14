Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

