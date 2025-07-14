Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,566,000 after buying an additional 211,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

