Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $338.53 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $342.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

