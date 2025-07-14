Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $309.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

