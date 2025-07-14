Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

