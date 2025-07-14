Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.63 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

