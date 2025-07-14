Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $287.65 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $289.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

