Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

