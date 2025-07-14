Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $73,780,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $476.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.20. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

