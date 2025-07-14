14,020 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Fabrinet accounts for 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $291.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

