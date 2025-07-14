Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $141.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

