ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IWO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.71 and its 200 day moving average is $274.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

