IFC Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IFC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

