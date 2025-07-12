Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 110,388 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $287.65 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $289.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

