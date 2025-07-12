SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

