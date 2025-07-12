Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

