JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $26,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.