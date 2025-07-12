Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 40.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.