Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

