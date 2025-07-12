Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.8% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,575,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,840,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 934,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $29.47 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

