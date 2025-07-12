Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.32 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

